ST News Night: PUB investigating if construction works caused flood at Pasir Ris-Tampines junction

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Flash floods were reported in Singapore on Friday (Aug 20), most notably at the Pasir Ris-Tampines junction. Thirteen vehicles were found stationary and partially submerged in water when rescuers arrived.

The Public Utilities Board said it is investigating if construction works were to blame for the flood.

Across the Causeway, Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been confirmed as Malaysia's next prime minister. He will be sworn in by the king on Saturday afternoon.