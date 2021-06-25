ST News Night: Policies not cast in stone, says Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

"Online or offline, we must hold ourselves to higher standards, and tackle racism wherever it exists in our society," said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in speech at a forum on race and racism in Singapore on Friday (June 25).

Separately, more than 100 people have been fined for breaching Covid-19 safe management measures since the start of phase three (heightened alert).