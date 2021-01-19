ST News Night: Police report made after man abused restaurant staff over LGBTQ pride flag

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

News Night's top story for Tuesday (Jan 19) - Changi General Hospital (CGH) has been ordered to pay over $326,000 to the estate of a patient who died from cancer due to negligence by the hospital. A delay in diagnosis cause Ms Noor Azlin Abdul Rahman to relapse and die from lung cancer at the age of 39 in 2019.

Meanwhile, a middle-aged man has been caught in a viral video abusing restaurant staff over a LGBTQ pride flag that was displayed at the counter. In a Facebook post, Smol restaurant said that the " matter is now left in the hands of the Singapore Police Force".