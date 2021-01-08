ST News Night: PM Lee receives Covid-19 vaccine as S'pore starts vaccination drive

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Friday (Jan 8) - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his first dose of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine this morning, at the start of a nationwide drive to vaccinate staff across various public healthcare institutions.

In other news - Tesla boss Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person. The entrepreneur moved into the top slot after his net worth crossed US$188.5 billion (S$250 billion) earlier on Friday.