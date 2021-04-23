ST News Night: PM Lee announces major Cabinet reshuffle; 7 ministries to get new ministers

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

The latest Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (April 23) will see will see seven of the 15 ministries helmed by new ministers. They include the Education Ministry, which will be helmed by Mr Chan Chun Sing, and the Finance Ministry, which will be helmed by Mr Lawrence Wong. Mr Ong Ye Kung will take over as Minister for Health, and co-chair the Covid-19 task force alongside Mr Wong.

Meanwhile, a second migrant worker who was travelling in the back of the lorry that crashed into a stationary tipper truck on the Pan-Island Expressway has died of his injuries in hospital.

And looking at what is trending online - Australia is set to host the first human clinical trial of a genetically modified adenovirus vaccine for Covid-19 delivered via a nasal spray.