ST News Night: Petrol prices rebound to pre-circuit breaker highs

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story on Monday (Feb 8) - pump petrol prices have gone up to pre-circuit breaker levels, hitting their highest in almost a year.

The Department of Statistics reported that real household incomes in Singapore have fallen for the first time in more than 10 years - from $9,425 in 2019 to $9,189 in 2020.

In other news, electric car company Tesla has secured approval to start selling its cars in Singapore.