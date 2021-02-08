ST News Night: Petrol prices rebound to pre-circuit breaker highs

News Night's top story on Monday (Feb 8) - pump petrol prices have gone up to pre-circuit breaker levels, hitting their highest in almost a year.

The Department of Statistics reported that real household incomes in Singapore have fallen for the first time in more than 10 years - from $9,425 in 2019 to $9,189 in 2020.

In other news, electric car company Tesla has secured approval to start selling its cars in Singapore.

