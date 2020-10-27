ST News Night: Parti Liyani's lawyer says her losses amounted to $71,000; Joanne Peh on Last Madame win

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits' Times weeknight news show.

The Straits Times' News Night is a weekday show that rounds up the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Today's (Oct 27) stories include news that former domestic worker Parti Liyani has decided not to approach her former employer Liew Mun Leong for compensation, despite her lawyer saying she suffered losses amounting to $71,000, and the handover of Pasir-Ris Punggol Town Council to Sengkang Town Council.

Students collecting their PSLE, O, A and N level results this year will also do so online and in smaller venues in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mediacorp's first M18 drama, Last Madame, has been named Best Asian Drama at a competition held under the Busan International Film Festival.

In an ST News Night exclusive, lead actress Joanne Peh will share more on winning the prestigious award as well as some of her most memorable moments during filming.