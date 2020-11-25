ST News Night: Parents collect PSLE results of son who died from cancer

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show rounds up the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

The top story for Wednesday (Nov 25) is 12-year-old Raphael Lee, who lost his battle with bone cancer earlier this month. His parents collected his PSLE results on his behalf earlier in the day.

Other stories include Singapore's 15th straight day with no local Covid-19 cases and the mysterious 'monolith' found in a remote part of the American state of Utah.