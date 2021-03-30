ST News Night: Obscene images of women in S'pore circulating on Telegram

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Tuesday (March 30) - chat groups similar to the now-defunct SG Nasi Lemak, which circulated obscene photos and video clips of women in Singapore, have resurfaced on Telegram, the messaging application.

And Temasek Foundation has said that all households in Singapore can collect 500ml of alcohol-free hand sanitiser for free from April 12 to April 25.

Residents can self-collect the hand sanitiser from vending machines at all 108 community centres and clubs or at Temasek Shophouse.

This is the second distribution of free hand sanitiser by Temasek Foundation, with the first distribution occurring last March.