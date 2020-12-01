ST News Night: NUS prof fired for sexual misconduct

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Top stories for Tuesday (Dec 1) include the National University of Singapore sacking political science professor Theodore G. Hopf for sexual misconduct.

Other stories include the Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble to be delayed to 2021, and the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) rebutting allegations that it failed to take action against a man's deviant religious teachings that was brought to the public's attention last month.