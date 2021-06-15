ST News Night: NParks reacts to marine animal manhandling video

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Measures have been stepped up to prevent beachgoers from manhandling marine creatures after social media posts go viral. The National Parks Board (NParks) said these steps will include increasing patrols done by its staff, volunteers and nature groups - as well as putting up more signs.