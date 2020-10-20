ST News Night: Not time for S'pore's phase 3 yet; Impossible 'meats' to hit supermarkets

Today's (Oct 20) stories include updates from the Multi-Ministry Taskforce on the gradual move towards phase three in Singapore, such as the possibility of an increase in group sizes for gatherings from five to eight.

Other stories: Singapore's nightlife sector unlikely to resume even in phase three, Impossible meats to hit supermarkets here and bus captain shelters alighting passengers from the rain.

