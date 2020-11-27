ST News Night: No bonus for civil servants

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Friday (Nov 27) is the announcement that civil servants will not be getting a year-end bonus this year.

Other story highlights include the queues at Orchard Road malls for the Black Friday sales events and eight women who have been recognised for their contributions to healthcare and research.