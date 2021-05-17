ST News Night: New week, new rules as tighter Covid-19 measures kick in

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Monday (May 17) marks the start of a new working week under the newly tightened Covid-19 restrictions.

There were thinner crowds in public spaces, trains and malls as well assome takeaway queues at hawker centres since the Phase 2 (heightened alert) measures began on Sunday - scenes that some people in Singapore never thought they would see again after the circuit breaker was lifted last year.