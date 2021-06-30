ST News Night: NDP 2021 - The show must go on

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

This year's National Day Parade will return to the Marina Bay floating platform. It will be held in-person, with fewer spectators and participants. Covid-19 precautions will require all participants and spectators to be fully vaccinated.

Elsewhere, National Service enlistees can now receive their first Covid-19 vaccine dose before starting their basic military training.