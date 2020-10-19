ST News Night: NCID halts enrolment for Covid-19 antibody trial

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits' Times weeknight news show.

The Straits Times' News Night is a weekday show that rounds up the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Today's (Oct 19) stories include the National Centre for Infectious Diseases temporarily halting enrolment of Covid-19 patients for a monoclonal antibody trial over safety concerns.

Other stories: National University of Singapore firing a Tembusu College don over allegations of sexual misconduct and the evolving situation in Thailand as protesters take to the streets for the sixth consecutive day.