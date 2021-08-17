ST News Night: N95, surgical mask distribution exercise starts Aug 26 at selected S'pore supermarkets

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Households in Singapore will each be given 50 medical-grade surgical masks and 25 N95 respirator masks, which they can collect at 131 supermarket outlets islandwide from next Thursday (Aug 26).

This is the fifth distribution exercise of Temasek Foundation's Stay Prepared initiative, which was introduced to help prepare communities for emergencies such as Covid-19.

Separately, all seven BTO projects in five estates - launched last week by the Housing Board in its third sales exercise of the year - were oversubscribed as at 5pm on Tuesday. The sales exercise will conclude at 11.59pm on on the same day.