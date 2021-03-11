ST News Night: Myanmar junta accuses Aung San Suu Kyi of accepting illegal payments

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Here's what you need to know on Thursday (March 11). Myanmar's military government has accused deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi of illegally receiving illegal payments worth US$600,000 as well as gold while in government. The allegations are the strongest yet by the military since it overthrew the country's elected government in a coup on February 1.

Meanwhile, Chinese lawmakers have voted overwhelmingly to change Hong Kong's electoral system. Deputies at the National People's Congress (NPC) passed the proposal with 2,895 votes for, none against and one abstaining.

Also in the news - Singapore is trialling the use of autonomous robots to make deliveries in Punggol, with two robots by local company OTSAW delivering parcels to lift lobbies of seven HDB blocks at Waterway Woodcress.