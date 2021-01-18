ST News Night: Muted roar this Chinese New Year amid Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Monday (Jan 18) - Chinese New Year is expected to be a more muted affair, with the Singapore Wushu Dragon and Lion Dance Federation announcing tighter restrictions for lion dance troupes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of lion dance performers are capped at eight. Performances will also be prohibited at markets, food centres, coffee shops, HDB and private residences and other locations where it is difficult to control crowds.

In other developments - a mass exercise to vaccinate 37,000 front-line workers in the aviation and maritime sectors got under way today. The process is set to be completed within two months.

Meanwhile, four more Australian Open participants have ben hit by Covid-19, as calls grow for the tennis grand glam event to be scrapped.