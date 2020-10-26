ST News Night: Muhyiddin considered resigning after King rejected emergency appeal

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits' Times weeknight news show.

The Straits Times' News Night is a weekday show that rounds up the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Today's (Oct 26) stories include news that Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had considered resigning from his post after the King rejected his appeal for the declaration of a state of emergency, and Singapore's first ever pre-event Covid-19 testing.

In Thailand, protesters petition Germany to investigate King Maha Vajiralongkorn's use of powers, as anti-establishment protests grow in strength.

Several female passengers flying from Qatar were subjected to invasive searches after a premature baby was found abandoned in an airport bathroom.