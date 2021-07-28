ST News Night: More people, including those severely immunocompromised, can get Covid-19 jabs in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

People who are severely immunocompromised can now receive the Covid-19 vaccine, said the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination on Wednesday (July 28).

Updating its recommendation for this group, the committee said data has shown vaccination is safe and can protect immunocompromised people - who face greater risk of complications from Covid-19 - against infection and severe disease.

In a statement, the committee also recommended that people who have recovered from Covid-19 receive one dose of a vaccine under the national vaccination programme at least three months after the date of infection.