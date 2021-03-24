ST News Night: More flexibility for those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

More people will be allowed to attend some events from April 24 as part of an easing of Covid-19 restrictions, if pre-event testing is in place for these activities.

Announcing this on Wednesday,the multi-ministry task force also said that it is considering broader guidelines for vaccinated persons beyond just these exemptions from pre-event testing. In particular, it is looking at what the guidelines are for vaccinated persons with regard to social activities and interactions, as well as for travel.

In other headlines, the Republic's vaccination programme will now be expanded to those aged 45 to 59. This comes as more workers will also be allowed to return to the workplace from April 5.

Meanwhile, homegrown lifestyle brand Zouk Group will introduce a Singapore hawker-inspired food hall concept in its new integrated resort in Las Vegas.

And in case you missed it, Louis Vuitton's Women's Spring/Summer 2021 Spin-Off show got underway on Tuesday night at the ArtScience Museum. Over a hundred guests got a first-hand look at the brand's newest collection - an industry first in the new normal.