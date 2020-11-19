ST News Night: More deaths from dengue than from Covid-19

  • Published
    2 hours ago

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times weeknight news show.

The Straits Times' News Night is a weekday show that rounds up the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Thursday's (Nov 19) stories include statistics that more people have died from dengue than from Covid-19 in Singapore this year.

Other stories include 1 in 4 Singapore employers plan to freeze salaries next year, and news that more employers are being investigated for unfair hiring practices.

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 