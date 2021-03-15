ST News Night: MOH urges MC compliance after 5 charged over Covid-19 offences

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Here's what you need to know on Monday (March 15). The Health Ministry has warned those with acute respiratory symptoms to comply with Covid-19 restrictions, after five individuals were charged in court over allegedly committing Covid-19 related offences.

Meanwhile, NSmen who fail their IPPT can soon take up a new training programme called NS Fitness Improvement Training (FIT). The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) said the FIT programme will replace the current IPPT preparatory training and remedial training programmes.

Also in the news - Oscar-winning sci-fi film Avatar is enjoying a resurgence after it was re-released in China last Friday. The 2009 hit has overtaken Avengers: Endgame as the top grossing film of all time.