ST News Night: Vaccination registration process to be reviewed after16-year-old wrongly given Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Officials will review the vaccination registration process to see how to minimise any errors after a 16-year-old boy was wrongly given the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorised for use in Singapore for children aged 12 and above.

Also, a temporary ban on visitors to residential care homes serving the elderly will be in place from Saturday (June 5) to June 20, to reduce the risk of importing Covid-19 into such settings, as well as the chance of cross-transmission.