ST News Night: MOH investigating after teen suffers cardiac arrest 6 days after Covid-19 jab

The Ministry of Health is investigating after a 16-year-old youth suffered a cardiac arrest at home, shortly after a strenuous weightlifting session at a gym. This took place six days after he received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine.

Singapore's expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination and the Health Sciences Authority has urged all vaccinated persons - in particular, adolescents and younger men - to avoid strenuous physical activity for one week after any dose of the mRNA vaccines.