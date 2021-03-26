ST News Night: Migrant workers' response to first round of Covid-19 vaccinations 'phenomenal'

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

Singapore's roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines to migrant workers will move into its second phase in the coming weeks, with about 30,000 workers across 30 dorms scheduled to get their first jabs.

Speaking on the sidelines of a visit to a Migrant Worker Onboarding Centre (MWOC) on Friday (March 26) in Punggol, Second Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said that the the response to the first round of vaccinations was "phenomenal".

He also said that the current pilot MWOC programme is likely to become a long-term part of the migrant worker onboarding process in Singapore. Newly-arrived migrant workers can complete their stay-home notice, medical examination and orientation programme at these centres.

Meanwhile, eight Singapore restaurants have made it to this year's list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, up from six last year. They include Odette, Les Amis, Cloudstreet, Labyrinth and Euphoria, among others. Senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke shares more details with News Night.

And FI fans take note. The 2021 F1 season gets underway at the Sakhir Circuit in Bahrain this weekend.