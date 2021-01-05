ST News Night: Migrant worker hailed hero, ministers clarify use of TraceTogether data

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Tuesday (Jan 5) - migrant worker Das Dipto has been hailed as a hero after saving a boy from a third-floor window ledge in Hougang on Sunday (Jan 3) with a boom lift.

Meanwhile, during a parliamentary session on Tuesday (Jan 5), Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam spoke about the use of Trace Together data. This comes a day after it emerged in Parliament that the police are empowered to access this data under the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).