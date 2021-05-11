ST News Night: Man arrested over alleged racist attack; ministers denounce racism

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

In Tuesday's (May 11) headlines, a man has been arrested following an alleged racist attack against a woman, with the incident sparking calls for Singaporeans to stand up against racism and xenophobia.