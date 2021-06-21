ST News Night: Malaysia's Covid-19 lockdown easing might be delayed

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Malaysia will only be able to full inoculate 10 per cent of its population by mid-July, potentially delaying the country's targeted easing of the lockdown to deal with a Covid-19 surge. We will speak to Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh on his thoughts on how likely this will be a reality.

Meanwhile, dining in resumes for groups of two in Singapore, as people across the island were seen eating at food establishments.