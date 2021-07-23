ST News Night: Malaysians in S'pore appeal for removal of Covid-19 quarantine requirement

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Quiet scenes were seen across Singapore on Thursday (July 22), as the nation returned to phase 2 (heightened alert).

And over 10,000 people have signed an online petition calling for fully vaccinated Malaysians in Singapore to be allowed to return home without quarantine. Many Malaysians have had to endure prolonged separation from their families since both countries shut their borders to each other on March 18 last year.