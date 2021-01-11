ST News Night: Malaysia to impose movement control order

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Monday (Jan 11) - Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Johor, Penang, Selangor, Sabah and the Federal Territories of Putrajaya and Labuan will go back into strict lockdown starting on Wednesday - as the nation battles a huge spike in Covid-19 cases.

In other news - Singapore's Home Team will be progressively vaccinated against Covid-19 in the coming weeks, as 80 officers got their shots on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and banks are encouraging Singaporeans to use e-hongbaos for this year's Chinese New Year celebrations.