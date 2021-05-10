ST News Night: Malaysia to impose lockdown on eve of Hari Raya

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

In Monday's (May 10) headlines, Malaysia is imposing a nationwide lockdown or movement control order starting from Wednesday (May 12), the eve of Malaysia's biggest annual festival Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In Singapore, there are 11 active Covid-19 clusters. The number of cases linked to the Changi Airport cluster rose to ten after two more workers tested positive for the virus.