ST News Night: Malaysia, S'pore agree on final settlement of $102.8m over terminated HSR project

Malaysia has reimbursed Singapore about $102.8 million for costs incurred in the failed high-speed rail (HSR) project, after the bilateral agreement was terminated. The announcement was made on Monday (March 29) after both countries finalised the settlement of compensation.

This compensation will include various abortive costs such as for consultancy services, design of infrastructure and manpower to deliver the HSR project.

And, three months on, officials are no closer to solving the mystery behind the cluster of 13 Covid-19 cases that emerged at the Mandarin Orchard Singapore hotel at the end of last year.