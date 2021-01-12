ST News Night: Mahathir says Muhyiddin's emergency order is unnecessary

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Tuesday (Jan 12) - a number of Malaysian politicians have criticised the move by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resort to emergency powers to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Among them is former premier Mahathir Mohamad, who said it was unnecessary.

In other major developments - Twitter said that it has removed more than 70,000 accounts affiliated with conspiracy theory QAnon following the deadly riot at the US Capitol last week. This comes after steps taken by Amazon, Twitter and other tech companies to tackle harmful content online - including decisions to ban President Donald Trump and other websites that glorified the rioters.

Separately, the hit show Sex and The City is set to make a return to screens on HBO Max.