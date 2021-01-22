ST News Night: Limits on visiting this Chinese New Year

  • Published
    33 sec ago

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

On Friday's (Jan 22) show - five important updates from the press conference by the multi-ministry task force for Covid-19. These include limits on Chinese New Year visits and delays for vaccine shipments to Singapore due to supply issues.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 