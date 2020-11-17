ST News Night: Is job-sharing the new normal?

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits' Times weeknight news show.

The Straits Times' News Night is a weekday show that rounds up the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Today's (Nov 17) stories include DBS' announcement to introduce a formal job-sharing plan to support employees who need more flexible work arrangements.

Other stories include results from a Singapore study revealing that the Covid-19 virus can survive on frozen food, and Singapore's hawker culture a step closer to being on the Unesco intangible cultural heritage list.