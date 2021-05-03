ST News Night: Hospitals to defer non-urgent surgeries as TTSH battles spread of Covid-19 cluster

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

The Ministry of Health has asked all hospitals to defer non-urgent operations and admissions for now, in order to conserve resources across the healthcare sector. This comes as the number of Covid-19 community cases here rise and the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital grows.

Also, Singapore and Malaysia have agreed to allow cross-border travel on compassionate grounds from May 17. The details of such travel arrangements will be released later, but these will include steps like testing visitors for the coronavirus as well as the need for quarantine.

Elsewhere, 19-year-old Singaporean Derek Ng De Ren was charged in court today after he threatened to kill English Premier League footballer Neal Maupay and his family. He had sent the threats via Instagram last June and July.

And Singapore has again revived its favourite TV character - the singing, rapping Phua Chu Kang - in a bid to encourage people to be vaccinated against Covid-19.