ST News Night: HK bans Scoot flights from S'pore for 2 weeks

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

In Thursday's (April 15) headlines, budget carrier Scoot will not be flying to Hong Kong for two weeks after Hong Kong authorities imposed a temporary ban on the airline. This comes after two Covid-19 cases were detected on one of Scoot's flights earlier this month.

And showing no signs of slowing, Covid-19 infections are spiraling across Asia, with numbers hitting new highs.