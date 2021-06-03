ST News Night: Highest number of Covid-19 cases in S'pore since heightened alert kicked in

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Thirty-five new Covid-19 community cases and 10 imported ones were reported on Thursday (June 3) - the highest number of daily infections since May 16 when Singapore entered the phase two (heightened alert) period. There were 38 community cases and 11 imported infections on May 16.

The vaccination exercise for students also got underway on Thursday morning. Priority is given to secondary and pre-university students in graduating cohorts who will be taking their examinations in the second half of the year.