ST News Night: High-profile lawyers among victims of man's $1b fraud scheme

  • Published
    47 sec ago

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Singaporean businessman Ng Yu Zhi - director of Envy Asset Management and Envy Global Trading - has been accused of being involved in a billion dollar fraud scheme, that has allegedly cheated several notable names in Singapore's legal fraternity.

Also today, the Ministry of Health and a senior infectious diseases specialist have hit back at a group of Singapore doctors who have called for the vaccination of youth here to be suspended.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 