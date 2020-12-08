ST News Night: Handful of bars set to reopen under pilot

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

The top story on Tuesday (Dec 8), selected bars and pubs will be allowed to reopen for two months under small-scale pilots for the nightlife industry.

In other stories, Singapore's air cargo hub is ready for the transportation and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, says a taskforce co-led by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Changi Airport Group.