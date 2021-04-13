ST News Night: Grab to go public in record $53 billion deal

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

In tonight's (April 13) headlines, Singapore-based Grab Holdings is going public in the United States through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company - Altimeter Growth Corp - in what is the largest-ever deal of its kind.

According to a study, Covid-19 patients who have recovered from the infection may be at risk of developing blood clots.