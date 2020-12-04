ST News Night: Grab-Singtel, Sea awarded digital full bank licences

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

The top story on Friday (Dec 4) is that Singapore will have 4 digital banks, after the Monetary Authority of Singapore awarded two digital full bank licences to the Grab-Singtel consortium and Sea, as well as digital wholesale bank licences to the Ant Group and a consortium led by Greenland Financial.

Other stories include M1 customers hit by a third disruption this year, and an e-scooter rider jailed for riding at 135kmh along Lim Chu Kang Road.