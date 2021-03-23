ST News Night: Muslim leaders told last August that position on nurses wearing tudung under review, likely to change, says Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

Our top story for Tuesday (March 23) - Muslim leaders were told six months ago that the Government is considering allowing nurses to wear the tudung at work, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said on Tuesday evening.

He had said then that the Government was discussing this internally as it could see good reasons to make this change. He had added that the Government would announce the outcome after consulting the community and other groups.

The minister was speaking at a dialogue with senior Muslim religious leaders at the Khadijah Mosque in Geylang Road.

In other headlines, Singapore and Malaysia have agreed to work towards recognising each other's vaccine certificates to facilitate cross-border travel in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating Ngee Ann Polytechnic students for harassment in a suspected hazing ritual.

And joining News Night is Singapore-based entrepreneur Vignesh Sundaresana. He explains why he spent $93 million worth of cryptocurrency on the virtual mosaic 'Everydays: The First 5,000 Days'.