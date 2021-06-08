ST News Night: Global Internet outage knocks out government and news websites

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Several international news sites like CNN and The New York Times, as well as the British government website gov.uk were hit with technical issues on Tuesday (June 8), leaving users in Singapore and around the globe unable to access them.

Meanwhile, Phoon Chiu Yoke - the woman who refused to wear a mask at several places including Marina Bay Sands - has asked for charges against her to be dropped. She has been offered bail of $8,000.