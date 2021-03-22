ST News Night: Geylang wedding venue ordered to shut for 20 days over Covid-19 breaches

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Our top story for Monday (March 22) - popular wedding venue The Orange Ballroom in Geylang has been ordered to close for 20 days for flouting Covid-19 safe management measures.

Separately, the police are investigating 83 people for breaking safe distancing measures. In four separate cases, these people had allegedly gathered to socialise, with public entertainment and liquor believed to have been supplied to them without a valid licence.

Separately, torrential rain and rising flood waters continue to wreak havoc in Australia's New South Wales. The authorities have told eight million residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to work from home if possible.

And, you just might have something in common with the Winter Soldier. Bucky Barnes - aka the Winter Soldier - can be seen drinking bottles of Tiger beer in a pub scene in the first episode of Disney+'s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.