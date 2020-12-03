ST News Night: Funeral director charged over death of ex-boyfriend

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

The top story on Thursday (Dec 3) involves a 38-year-old funeral director who was charged over her alleged involvement in the death of her ex-boyfriend.

Alverna Cher Sheue Pin faces a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder over the death of Mr Wee Jun Xiang, 32, at the multi-storey carpark at Block 145A Bedok Reservoir Road.

Other stories include food caterer Spize and its related firm Spize events fined $32,000 over a mass food poisoning incident and incomes in Singapore falling for the first time since 2004 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.