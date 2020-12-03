ST News Night: Funeral director charged over death of ex-boyfriend

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

The top story on Thursday (Dec 3) involves a 38-year-old funeral director who was charged over her alleged involvement in the death of her ex-boyfriend.

Alverna Cher Sheue Pin faces a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder over the death of Mr Wee Jun Xiang, 32, at the multi-storey carpark at Block 145A Bedok Reservoir Road.

Other stories include food caterer Spize and its related firm Spize events fined $32,000 over a mass food poisoning incident and incomes in Singapore falling for the first time since 2004 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 