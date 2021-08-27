ST News Night: Free Covid-19 self-test kits for all households

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times’ News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day’s top news as well as what’s trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Starting tomorrow, the Health Ministry will be distributing Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test (ART) self-test kits to all residential households via SingPost. From Aug 28 to Sept 27, each household will receive a package containing six kits.

