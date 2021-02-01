ST News Night: Four suffered severe reaction to Covid-19 vaccine, all have recovered

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Monday's (Feb 1) top story on News Night - more than 155,000 people in Singapore have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Among them, four experienced a rapid onset of severe allergic reactions but have since recovered.

In Parliament, a new Bill was introduced to clarify the use of TraceTogether and SafeEntry data, following a public outcry over data privacy. The proposed law stipulates that the data can only be used in the fight against the pandemic or for investigations into seven categories of serious crimes.